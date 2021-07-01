Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $374.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $352.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $283.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

DECK traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.28. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,902. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $387.60.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.