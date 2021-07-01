Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $193.28

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,592. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

