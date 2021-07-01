PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $395.23. 285,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,046. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $283.95 and a 52 week high of $394.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

