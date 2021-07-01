Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.43. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,992. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

