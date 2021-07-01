Emercoin Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $33,438.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,750,899 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

