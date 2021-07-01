DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $28,665.93

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $17,770.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $28,665.93 or 0.85770399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00137283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00168478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.11 or 0.99767847 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

