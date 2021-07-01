Faceter (FACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,863.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $4,863.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

