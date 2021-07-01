Azuki 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,165.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $59,165.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00137283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00168478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.11 or 0.99767847 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

