$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $101.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $974.03 million, a P/E ratio of 403.20 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

