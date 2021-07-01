British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 25.31 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,825.31 ($36.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,758. The company has a market capitalization of £64.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,772.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

