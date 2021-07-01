WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

LON WPP traded up GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 997.60 ($13.03). 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,404. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 984.80. The stock has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11.

In related news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

