South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South32 (LON:S32) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

S32 traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.80 ($2.09). 110,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,585. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 108.02 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.91.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

