Lake Street Capital Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $188.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $147.06. 12,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,466. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

