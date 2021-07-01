James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

James Fisher and Sons stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 980.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £462.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

