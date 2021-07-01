Horizon Investments LLC Invests $12.36 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.79. The stock had a trading volume of 342,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $310.25 and a twelve month high of $430.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.