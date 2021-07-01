Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Grows By 107.3%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,512,300 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the May 31st total of 729,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Shares of MPNGF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 12,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37. Meituan has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

