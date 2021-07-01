Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$15.94 during trading on Thursday. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

