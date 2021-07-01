Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Rises By 117.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.7 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$24.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

