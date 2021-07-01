Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Rises By 117.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.7 days.
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$24.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.15.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.