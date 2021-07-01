DeFinition (DZI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $227.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 51.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. DeFinition has a total market cap of $263,720.17 and $227.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 80.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

