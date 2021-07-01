GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0043

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $25,609.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168202 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.73 or 1.00000981 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,919,792 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

