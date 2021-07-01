Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.69 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

