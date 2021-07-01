Bryan R. Martin Sells 4,533 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.11. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

