Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,064 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total value of $2,844,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.37 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.76.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

