Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

