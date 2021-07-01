Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,522 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Amazon.com worth $3,655,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $20.97 on Thursday, reaching $3,419.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,322.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,754.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

