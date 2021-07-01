Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 235,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

