Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,125. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.