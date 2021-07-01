Short Interest in bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Declines By 50.0%

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOSY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

