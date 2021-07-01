Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $147.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

XLRN stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,713. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.85.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

