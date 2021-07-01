BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 982,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,035. BOTS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get BOTS alerts:

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.