BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTZI stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 982,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,035. BOTS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About BOTS
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.