Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in June

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
About Cadeler A/S
Further Reading: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.