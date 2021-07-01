Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in June

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.