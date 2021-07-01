Serum (SRM) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Serum has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00009742 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $162.01 million and $59.14 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,719.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.