DEXTools 1-Day Volume Hits $260,999.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $25.34 million and $260,999.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00698590 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14,256.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,535,943 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.