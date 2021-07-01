disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $274,244.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00139245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00168696 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,008.54 or 0.99197523 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,959 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

