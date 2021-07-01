Opacity Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $138,749.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00698590 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14,256.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

