Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $38.10

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 249,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

