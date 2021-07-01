Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $38.10

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.10.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FITB traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 249,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
