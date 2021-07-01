The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$88.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

