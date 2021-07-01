EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 9,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,718. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

