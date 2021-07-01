H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 30,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

