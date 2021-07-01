Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Clarus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 14,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,892. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $830.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

