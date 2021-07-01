Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

