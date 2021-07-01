Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.25 and a fifty-two week high of $430.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.