Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 577,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,498,528. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.