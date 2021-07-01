Ren (REN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.14 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $345.84 million and $24.14 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00693512 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

