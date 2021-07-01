Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $468.78

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.71. 24,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.63. Intuit has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $492.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

