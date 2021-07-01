Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $502.16 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $502.16 million and $4.10 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00693512 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

