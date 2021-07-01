BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 15,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

