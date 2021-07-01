-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.45 on Thursday, hitting 27.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,544. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

