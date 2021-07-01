IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,091. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -2.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAC news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

