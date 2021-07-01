Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MCUJF remained flat at $$0.93 on Thursday. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

